Fire crews battle scrapyard blaze near Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener

Fire crews were called to a major fire at a recycle depot near Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener on Sunday.

Officials told CTV News that crews responded to the fire on Riverbend Drive around 2 p.m. and fought to keep the flames under control.

Crews used a tall ladder to spray the blaze from above and cleared scrap metal from the area with the help of construction equipment.

Kitchener Fire told CTV News the blaze originated from garbage catching fire and no one was hurt as a result.

An estimated cost of damages is yet to be released.