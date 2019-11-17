Featured
Fire causes at least $600K in damages at waste management service
A fire at a waste management service in Waterford has caused at least $600,000 in damages. (Courtesy: Norfolk County Fire Department)
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 12:37PM EST
WATERFORD – A fire at a waste management service in Waterford has caused at least $600,000 in damages, according to the Norfolk County Fire Department.
It happened at Norfolk Disposal Services at around 7:02 a.m. on Sunday.
The fire department says it is not considered to be suspicious.
According to officials, the fire was mostly contained to a chipper machine worth about $500,000.
There is reportedly minor damage to an adjoining building and a truck.
No garbage was involved in the fire and there are no concerns regarding air quality.
The Ontario Fire Marshal is involved