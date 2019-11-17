

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





WATERFORD – A fire at a waste management service in Waterford has caused at least $600,000 in damages, according to the Norfolk County Fire Department.

It happened at Norfolk Disposal Services at around 7:02 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire department says it is not considered to be suspicious.

According to officials, the fire was mostly contained to a chipper machine worth about $500,000.

There is reportedly minor damage to an adjoining building and a truck.

No garbage was involved in the fire and there are no concerns regarding air quality.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is involved