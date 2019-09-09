

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





Firefighters have been on scene for several hours battling a fire at a waste management facility in Mount Forest.

Fire crews were called to the building at 226 Industrial Drive around 5 p.m Monday.

They say garbage inside the building caught fire and heavy smoke was visible when crews arrived on scene.

Approximately 44 firefighters responded, along with Provincial Police and paramedics.

The garbage burning was household waste collected at the curbside and taken to the facility.

Wellington North Fire Services says there is no environmental threat as a result of the fire. They say the remnants of the burning garbage and water went into a retention pond, which members of the waste management team will pump it out.

There were no reported injuries.

There is no damage estimate at this time, but officials say it appears minimal, as the building is still structurally sound. Several offices did suffer some smoke damage.

Crews will remain on scene for several hours to monitor hot spots.