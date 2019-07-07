

CTV Kitchener





Flames and heavy smoke have overtaken a structure east of Stratford city limits.

Fire officials were called to the former antique warehouse on Road 111 around 3 p.m on Sunday.

No one was inside the building at the time. There have been no reports of injuries.

The Stratford Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area by staying away from Hwy. 7/8 coming in from Shakespeare or heading towards Kitchener-Waterloo.

Officials add that there are no fire hydrants at the location and they are bringing water to the scene.