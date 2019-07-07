Featured
Fire breaks out at former antique warehouse in Stratford
Firefighters deal with flames at a structure east of Stratford city limits. (July 7, 2019) (Source: Tammi Glasgow)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 5:41PM EDT
Flames and heavy smoke have overtaken a structure east of Stratford city limits.
Fire officials were called to the former antique warehouse on Road 111 around 3 p.m on Sunday.
No one was inside the building at the time. There have been no reports of injuries.
The Stratford Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area by staying away from Hwy. 7/8 coming in from Shakespeare or heading towards Kitchener-Waterloo.
Officials add that there are no fire hydrants at the location and they are bringing water to the scene.
ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 8 remains CLOSED between Road 110 and Road 111 due to a structure fire. #OPP on scene assisting with traffic control. ^ag pic.twitter.com/NHDbBLESIU— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) July 7, 2019