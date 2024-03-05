Fire at abandoned house in Cambridge
The Cambridge Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at an abandoned house on Parkhill Road on Tuesday.
The fire department first posted about the fire just after 11 a.m. saying there were four stations conducting searches and an interior fire attack.
Just before 1 p.m., the fire department said the fire was extinguished.
There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.
Investigators are still determining the origin and cause of the fire.
Heritage Designation
The developer of the home wants to turn the property into a three-storey residential building.
According to the City of Cambridge, a permit for demolition was submitted last November but the process is being delayed due to an application for heritage designation.
“Heritage Planning staff have reviewed the reasons for the objection provided, and despite the objection, remain of the opinion that the property meets the criteria for determining cultural heritage value and continues to merit heritage designation,” said the report on the city’s website.
Staff are recommending council not withdraw its Notice of Intention to Designate (NOID) and pass the designation.
The issue is expected to be discussed at a council meeting Tuesday night.
