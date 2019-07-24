Featured
'The Handmaid's Tale' lands Cambridge a first-in-category film nomination
"The Handmaid's Tale" won the Best Drama Series Emmy in 2017 and is hotly tipped to retain the award. (Hulu)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 4:56PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 4:57PM EDT
The City of Cambridge has been nominated for an award from the Location Managers Guild International, a Canadian first in its category.
The city received the nomination in the Outstanding Film Commission category for its role in "The Handmaid’s Tale," the hit series based on Margaret Atwood's book of the same title.
According to the city's website, it received the nod for "providing superior support and service to the production."
The other nominees in the category are:
- the Buffalo/Niagara Film Office in New York for The Purge;
- the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission in California for A Wrinkle In Time;
- New South Wales, Australia for Pacific Rim Rising; and
- Film Otago Southland Film Office, New Zealand for Mission Impossible: Fallout
Cambridge's nomination is the first of its kind in Canada.
Filming has ramped up in the city over recent years, with a feature that may or may not star LeBron James set to begin filming later this year.
For a map of all the ongoing film projects going on in Cambridge, you can visit the interactive tool on the city’s website.