The City of Cambridge has been nominated for an award from the Location Managers Guild International, a Canadian first in its category.

The city received the nomination in the Outstanding Film Commission category for its role in "The Handmaid’s Tale," the hit series based on Margaret Atwood's book of the same title.

According to the city's website, it received the nod for "providing superior support and service to the production."

The other nominees in the category are:

the Buffalo/Niagara Film Office in New York for The Purge;

the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission in California for A Wrinkle In Time;

New South Wales, Australia for Pacific Rim Rising; and

Film Otago Southland Film Office, New Zealand for Mission Impossible: Fallout

Cambridge's nomination is the first of its kind in Canada.

Filming has ramped up in the city over recent years, with a feature that may or may not star LeBron James set to begin filming later this year.

For a map of all the ongoing film projects going on in Cambridge, you can visit the interactive tool on the city’s website.