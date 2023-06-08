Fifth suspicious fire under investigation in Mount Forest

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating another suspicious fire in Mount Forest, bringing the total to five fires in five days.

According to OPP, it is still too early in the investigation to speculate whether or not any are connected.

The first fire happened on Sunday just before 3 a.m. and caused an estimated over $1 million in damages to Wellington Produce Packaging.

Firefighters remain at the aftermath of a fire in Mount Forest that caused over $1 million in damages. (Matt MacIntyre/Submitted)

The company issued a statement to CTV News via email on Monday, saying in part: "Wellington Produce Packaging would like to thank friends, family, neighbours, and community members, for all the support we have received over the past few days. Your care and concern have been greatly appreciated. We would also like to acknowledge the incredible work that was done to control the fire and contain it to not spread to neighbouring houses and other buildings and equipment on the WPP site.”

Less than 30 minutes later, firefighters responded to two fires at a home on Cork Street around 3:18 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished a vehicle and shed on fire.

The fires charred a shed in the home’s backyard and heavily damaged a car on the driveway.

The remains of a vehicle after a fire on Sunday morning in Wellington North. (Matt McIntyre/Submitted)

Police are considering the two fires at the Cork Street home the same incident.

Around the same time, OPP said a yard waste bag was discovered on fire at a residence on Colcleugh Avenue.

The fire was extinguished by the homeowner without incident, OPP said.

On Wednesday, around 5 p.m., Wellington County OPP and the Wellington North Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in a field off of Sligo Road East.

In an email to CTV News on Thursday, OPP said the vehicle fire is considered suspicious.