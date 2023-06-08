Here’s where the current burn bans are in Waterloo region and surrounding area

Burn bans are being implemented across southwestern Ontario as hot, dry conditions that have fueled wildfires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec persist.

Multiple townships and cities are putting full or partial fire bans in place.

“There are many steps you can take [to avoid a fire]," said Matthew Wells, acting platoon chief for Waterloo Fire. "Certainly follow your local bylaws and any notices that have come out form your local municipality."

“You want to make sure any cooking you’re doing outside is done safely, that you are monitoring it at all times and that you have a way to put any fire out that may start,” Wells added.

He also recommends notifying first responders as soon as possible.

Here are the current fire bans in Waterloo region and the surrounding area:

CITY OF CAMBRIDGE

On Thursday, the Cambridge Fire Chief said a burn ban was being enacted.

“All open/active burn permits are immediately revoked until further notice. The Fire Chief is acting under the authority of the Ontario Fire Code and City of Cambridge By-law 313-86,” the city said in a news release.

No new permits will be issued or approved until further notice, according to the city.

Those in violation of the burn ban may face a fine.

CITY OF KITCHENER

Also on Thursday, the Kitchener Fire Chief enacted a temporary burn ban, including backyard fires and open burn permits.

A news release from the city cited current dry conditions, active forest fires and no significant rainfall forecast as the reason for the burn ban.

“No new permits will be issued or approved until further notice. Anyone found burning may be subject to fines under city bylaw and the Ontario Fire Code,” the city said.

The burn ban will be in effect until further notice.

CITY OF WOODSTOCK

On Wednesday, the City of Woodstock Fire Department issued a complete ban on all open-air burning.

This includes recreational and agricultural burning.

The city said this does not affect barbeques or other propane-fueled devices.

The ban does not have an end date and will be lifted when deemed safe to do so.

REGION OF WATERLOO TOWNSHIPS

The townships of North Dumfries, Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich say a full fire ban is in effect.

In a joint news release Tuesday afternoon, the townships said the ban is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

The ban includes all open burns and all recreational fires, including campfires.

The townships said barbeques are still permitted.

WELLINGTON COUNTY

As of Wednesday, the municipalities of Minto, Mapleton, Wellington North, Centre Wellington, Erin, Puslinch and Guelph/Eramosa are under a partial fire ban.

"Due to the extreme dry conditions, there will be no burning, other than recreational cooking fires until the ban is lifted,” a joint news release from the Wellington County fire departments reads.

Agricultural burns, brush pile burns, and any other burning unrelated to recreational cooking or campfires are not allowed. Fines are in place to enforce the ban when required.

This ban will remain in place until further notice or conditions improve.

COUNTY OF BRANT

An open-air fire ban has been implemented in the County of Brant.

On Thursday, the county said in a news release the burn ban would take effect immediately.

“In an effort to keep those in our community safe, open-air burning is not permitted in the County of Brant until further notice,” said Fire Chief Darren Watson.

Open-air burning includes brush pile burns, campfires, burn barrels, open fireplaces/chimneys and other fires set in the open.

Those who are found to violate the burn ban may face charges.

“The County of Brant’s volunteer firefighters provide lifesaving support in our community, and we ask that residents be considerate of this at this time,” said Watson. “We are asking everyone to be responsible and use their best judgment while the fire ban is in place.”

CITY OF BRANTFORD

The Brantford Fire Department said Thursday around 5 p.m. it was issuing an open-air burning bam.

“Effective immediately, all open-air fires are prohibited including those who have an open-air burning permit and agricultural burns,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The fire department said the only exceptions to the ban are cooking fires contained in a barbeque and cooking fires in approved campgrounds. This includes outdoor appliances that use propane or natural gas as a fuel supply.

“Fires conducted during the ban may be subject to a fine or a cost recovery invoice, including the costs of the personnel and equipment as authorized and set out in the City Fees and Charges By-law,” the fire department said.

NORFOLK COUNTY

Norflok County Fire Chief Gord Stilwell issued a fire ban for across the county on Thursday.

“A small fire can spread out of control rapidly in dry conditions,” said Stilwell in a news release. “Leaves and grass can readily ignite from as little as a discarded cigarette, or spark – even driving across dry grass should be avoided, as hot exhaust from engines can quickly create flames.”

The ban is effective immediately and includes all open-air fires, including backyard recreational fires.

The use of fireworks is also prohibited.

Barbeques and campfires in campgrounds are permitted.

Those found violating the burn ban may face a fine and a cost-recovery invoice