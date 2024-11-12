Fergus tornado receives EF0 designation

Experts are sharing new data about a tornado that hit Fergus, Ont. on Sunday night.

A team from the Northern Tornadoes Projects conducted ground and drone surveys in the community north of Guelph on Monday.

They determined an EF0 tornado hit the area around 10:15 p.m. Sunday and damaged trees and homes along a six kilometre track. Some shingles were also torn off roofs during the storm.

The storm’s maximum wind speed was estimated at 125 km/h.

Some of the worst damage included snapped spruce trees at Highland Park. Numerous other trees were also damaged or uprooted along the tornado’s path.

A photo shows several snapped spruce trees at Highland Park just west of the worst damage area in Fergus. (Courtesy: Northern Tornadoes Project)

The investigation is ongoing as the team continues to review satellite imagery of the area.

The team is also investigating additional reports of damage in the Caledon area.