KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fentanyl and oxycodone seized during Cambridge man's arrest: WRPS

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)
    A Cambridge man is facing a number of drug-related charges after police executed a search warrant.

    Police say they seized suspected fentanyl, oxycodone, and several stolen identity documents from a Salisbury Avenue residence on Friday.

    The 35-year-old man was arrested.

    He's been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected oxycodone, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and possession of identity documents.

