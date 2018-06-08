

Three people have been arrested in connection with a police investigation which sparked a massive police presence east of Brantford.

A tactical team, officers who specialize in organized crime and forensic and aviation units were all part of Thursday’s execution of a search warrant at a home on Jerseyville Road.

Brant County OPP say fentanyl and a number of guns were seized from the premises.

A 34-year-old man from Brantford, a 29-year-old woman from Brant County and a 27-year-old man from Brant County have been charged with fentanyl possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.