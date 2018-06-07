

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say they executed a search warrant at a home in Brant County.

According to police, it was carried out at a residence on Jerseyville Road near Brantford early Thursday morning.

Police say the organized crime enforcement bureau, the west region community street crime unit, tactics rescue unit, emergency response team, urban search and rescue response team, aviation search, west region support and forensic identification unit all descended on the property.

Multiple people have been arrested but no charges have been laid yet, according to police.

Police say their investigation is continuing and officers are expected to be at the scene for the remainder of the day.