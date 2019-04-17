

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph manufacturer is receiving a contribution of $2.1 million to help it scale up.

MP Lloyd Longfield announced the contribution to Melitron Corporation through the FedDev Ontario program.

The company makes metal enclosures, electro-mechanical systems and outdoor digital display products, such as digital menu boards.

The contribution is expected to help the company boost its technical capacity and acquire energy-efficient technologies. The money will also help Melitron make facility improvements.

“Melitron will use the funding to further invest in people, our workplace, and the latest in smart and efficient technologies to remain competitive in global markets,” says CEO Mike Turner.

It’s estimated this will add at least 20 fulltime jobs and enable the company to take on larger contracts, a press release says.

The company was established 24 years ago and employs 150 people across two facilities, which total over 110,000 square feet.