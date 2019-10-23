Featured
Federal Election 2019: By the numbers
A woman enters Maple High School in Vaughan, Ont., to cast her vote in the Canadian federal election on Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 4:41PM EDT
OTTAWA - Monday's federal election by the numbers, according to Elections Canada:
17,890,264: Number of Canadians who cast a ballot
4,774,963: Voters who cast a ballot in advance polls, or about 26.5 per cent of voters
34,324: Canadians who voted by mail from abroad
65.95 per cent: Preliminary estimate of voter turnout (not including voters who registered on election day)
68.3 per cent: Voter turnout in the 2015 federal election
17,711,983: Ballots cast in the 2015 election
21: Number of parties registered with at least one candidate
2,146: Candidates who ran in the election
72: Margin of victory for Liberal candidate Larry Bagnell in Yukon, the narrowest margin in a single riding
49,408: In votes, the margin of victory for Conservative Damien Kurek in the Alberta riding of Battle River--Crowfoot, the largest in any riding
61,709: Votes for Conservative Mike Lake in the riding of Edmonton--Wetaskiwin, the most votes for one candidate in any riding
27: Votes for Steve Rutchinski of the Marxist-Leninist party in the Toronto riding of University--Rosedale, the fewest of any candidate in the country
503: Elections Canada offices opened across the country to serve voters
365: Polling stations opened on Indigenous reserves
300,000: Approximate number of people hired as election workers
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 23, 2019.