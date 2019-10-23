

OTTAWA - Monday's federal election by the numbers, according to Elections Canada:

17,890,264: Number of Canadians who cast a ballot

4,774,963: Voters who cast a ballot in advance polls, or about 26.5 per cent of voters

34,324: Canadians who voted by mail from abroad

65.95 per cent: Preliminary estimate of voter turnout (not including voters who registered on election day)

68.3 per cent: Voter turnout in the 2015 federal election

17,711,983: Ballots cast in the 2015 election

21: Number of parties registered with at least one candidate

2,146: Candidates who ran in the election

72: Margin of victory for Liberal candidate Larry Bagnell in Yukon, the narrowest margin in a single riding

49,408: In votes, the margin of victory for Conservative Damien Kurek in the Alberta riding of Battle River--Crowfoot, the largest in any riding

61,709: Votes for Conservative Mike Lake in the riding of Edmonton--Wetaskiwin, the most votes for one candidate in any riding

27: Votes for Steve Rutchinski of the Marxist-Leninist party in the Toronto riding of University--Rosedale, the fewest of any candidate in the country

503: Elections Canada offices opened across the country to serve voters

365: Polling stations opened on Indigenous reserves

300,000: Approximate number of people hired as election workers

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 23, 2019.