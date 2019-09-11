Featured
Father dies days after vehicle flips into pond
A pond is seen with tire marks next to it in the area of Haldimand Road 3, Nanticoke. OPP say a man has succumbed to his injuries after a vehicle with children rolled over into water in the area. (Photo: Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 1, 2019)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 12:10PM EDT
A father of two has died 10 days after his car left the road and rolled into a pond in Nanticoke.
Haldimand provincial police identified him as 38-year-old Jesse Milner of Woodstock.
The incident occurred on the evening of Aug. 31.
Police say a family member in a trailing vehicle and others were able to pull the injured man from the car.
They were also able to rescue his two children, aged five and eight, uninjured.
Police say Milner died in hospital on Tuesday.