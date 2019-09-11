

The Canadian Press





A father of two has died 10 days after his car left the road and rolled into a pond in Nanticoke.

Haldimand provincial police identified him as 38-year-old Jesse Milner of Woodstock.

The incident occurred on the evening of Aug. 31.

Police say a family member in a trailing vehicle and others were able to pull the injured man from the car.

They were also able to rescue his two children, aged five and eight, uninjured.

Police say Milner died in hospital on Tuesday.