

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





OPP say a man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash that sent a vehicle with children into water.

First responders were called to the scene around 6 p.m. on Saturday at Haldimand Road 3 in Nanticoke.

A witness reported that a vehicle had left the roadway, rolled into a pond, and landed on its roof.

Paramedics transported the male driver to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An eight-year-old boy and five-year-old girl were passengers in the vehicle and not injured. Police have identified the 38-year-old male driver from Woodstock as the father of the children.

According to OPP, a family member following in a separate vehicle stopped at the scene and was able to pull the children and man from the vehicle before first responders arrived.

Police continue to investigate the incident.