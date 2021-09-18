Father charged with first-degree murder after one-year-old child found dead in Wellesley Township, Ont.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his one-year-old child in Wellesley Township.
In a release, police say they responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence on Powell Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Officers found the child deceased at the scene and charged the father with first degree murder.
An investigation is ongoing but police are not looking for any new suspects at this time.
There will be an increased police presence in the area as police continue to investigate.
Kitchener Top Stories
All elected Liberal, NDP MPs will be vaccinated, Conservatives still won't say
With just two days until election day, the Conservative Party won't say whether they will require any candidates elected to be members of Parliament to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before heading to sit in the House of Commons, in contrast to the positions of the Liberals, NDP, and Bloc Quebecois.
Final weekend: Nanos tracking shows tight two-way race
With the 2021 federal election just two days away, it is still a tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research released on Saturday.
Vaccine opponents entered B.C. schools for 'completely unacceptable' protests, officials say
Anti-vaccine protesters allegedly entered multiple schools in B.C.'s Shuswap region Friday, prompting strong words from district officials.
U.S. lawmakers push Biden to lift Canadian travel restrictions
Four U.S. senators have asked U.S. President Joe Biden to lift restrictions that have barred travel by Canadians across the northern U.S. border since March 2020.
Pandemic federal election campaign produces little enthusiasm for any party
A campaign that started with anger over Justin Trudeau's decision to call an election in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is ending amid anger over conservative premiers' handling of the health crisis.
No answers yet from federal leaders on workplace assault and harassment: advocate
The founder of a campaign aimed at getting answers from candidates on their commitment to addressing assault and harassment in the workplace says she has yet to hear back from any of the major parties' leaders.
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Liberals cut ties with Toronto candidate after news of dropped sex assault charge
The federal Liberals say a candidate in downtown Toronto will no longer run under their banner after it came to light that he had previously faced a sexual assault charge that was later dropped.
London
-
Could PPC be a wildcard in splitting conservative vote in Elgin-Middlesex-London Riding?
While the federal party leaders continue their final push toward Monday's election, the same is being done in municipalities around Southwestern Ontario.
-
Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in the region
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday.
-
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
Windsor
-
Police investigate robbery at LaSalle bank
LaSalle police are investigating a bank robbery after a man allegedly demanded cash from a teller before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.
-
-
Construction truck allegedly stolen twice in 24 hours
Three suspects have been arrested after a construction truck was allegedly stolen for the second time in 24 hours, Chatham-Kent police say.
Barrie
-
-
Residents forced to evacuate from homes after apartment fire in Alliston
Residents of an Alliston apartment complex had to evacuate from their homes after a fire broke out in one of the units early Saturday morning.
-
Police seize fentanyl, cocaine in Orillia drug bust
Four people are facing drug-related charges after a drug bust at an Orillia residence earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Massey, Ont. search for female they believe to be in handcuffs
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking residents in the Massey area to secure their homes, sheds, or out buildings as they search for a female they believe is wearing handcuffs.
-
American couple donates large Dionne Quintuplets collection to Callander, Ont., museum
The Callander Bay Heritage Museum has received a 'treasured' collection of Dionne Quintuplets memorabilia as part of a large donation.
-
Sault Ste. Marie looking to become Canada's next music city
The Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce is banking on local talent to help make its case for the Soo as a music destination.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases and ICU admissions in Ottawa increase on Saturday
Ottawa Public Health says 65 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of known active cases continues to rise.
-
Three people transported to hospital following crash on Highway 416
Ottawa paramedics say three people have been taken to the Ottawa Hospital following a crash on Highway 416.
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce working to expand capacity as demand for testing increases in September
With parents scrambling to find COVID-19 testing appointments for their children in the capital this weekend, Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says more appointments for children will open up at the Brewer Arena as staffing levels increase.
Toronto
-
Large street fight in Mississauga, Ont. leads to one dead, two injured and another in custody
Three people were injured and one died in hospital after a brawl involving as many as 20 young men in Mississauga, Ont. last night, police say.
-
-
Ontario hits new milestone in number of cannabis retailers on the streets
The province just hit a new milestone in the number of cannabis retailers on our streets.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 821 new COVID-19 cases, 658 not fully vaccinated
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Saturday that 821 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 658 of those not fully vaccinated.
-
Young man stabbed and killed in an altercation in downtown Montreal
Two armed assaults left one man dead and two injured last night in Montreal.
-
Quebec judge refuses request to have only fully vaccinated jury members
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that, unlike in Ontario, the court cannot require jurors in a criminal trial to be fully vaccinated.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier tells people who protested at public health doctor's home to 'grow up'
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has asked people who protested proof-of-vaccination policies outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health to consider acting more like adults.
-
Advocates call for moratorium on tent evictions in Halifax
As many as 150 people gathered at Halifax City Hall on Saturday calling for a ban on tent evictions for those experiencing homelessness in the city.
-
Three new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. Saturday; active count increases to 46
Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the active case count rises to 46.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man dead after Perimeter Highway crash: RCMP
A 51-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after crashing into a semi-trailer on the South Perimeter Highway Friday night.
-
Indigenous radio station celebrates 50 years
NCI-FM is celebrating 50 years on the air in Manitoba.
-
RCMP investigating death of teenager in Grand Rapids as homicide
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Grand Rapids, Man. after a 16-year-old male died on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Air quality statement issued in southern Alberta
Residents in many southern Alberta communities are urged to take precautions after Environment Canada issued a special air quality advisory on Saturday.
-
2 taken to hospital after separate early morning fires
The Calgary Fire Department says it responded to the scene of two house fires and a blaze inside an RV that broke out early Saturday morning.
-
2 Alberta mayors sign letter pushing federal parties for action on housing in Canada
The mayors of Edmonton and Calgary signed onto an open letter pushing the federal political parties to take action on housing and homelessness in Canada.
Edmonton
-
Triage protocols made public by Alberta Health Services
The term 'triage' may be a scary one to hear, but Alberta's health authorities are preparing its staff and the public for the possibility of that extreme measure.
-
-
Mother and toddler killed west of Edmonton, man arrested
A 24-year-old mother and her 16-month-old were found dead in Hinton, Alta., RCMP said.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver dries off after record-breaking rain
Friday was the wettest Sept. 17 Vancouver has seen since at least 1937, according to Environment Canada.
-
Whistler mountain peaks saw summer snowfall while rain storm pummeled Vancouver
While Metro Vancouver saw an unprecedented amount of rain on Friday, the slopes of Whistler, B.C. saw snow.
-
City of Surrey ordered to pay additional $200K to car dealers whose land it expropriated
A B.C. Supreme Court justice has ordered the City of Surrey to pay more than $200,000 to the former owners of a car dealership the city partially expropriated back in 2012.