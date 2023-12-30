Fatal townhouse fire in Kitchener under investigation
One person is dead after a townhouse fire in Kitchener.
Three fire stations were called to the scene at Holborn Drive around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Fire officials say one person suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Damage is estimated at $200,000.
Police are investigating the fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted.
