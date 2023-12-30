KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fatal townhouse fire in Kitchener under investigation

    One person is dead after a fire at a Kitchener townhouse on Dec. 30. 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

    One person is dead after a townhouse fire in Kitchener.

    Three fire stations were called to the scene at Holborn Drive around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

    Fire officials say one person suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

    Damage is estimated at $200,000.

    Police are investigating the fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted.

