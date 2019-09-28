Featured
Fatal single-vehicle crash near Hagersville
OPP are investigating a fatal crash near Hagersville.
They say a single vehicle slammed into a utility police on Concession 12, between Sandusk Road and Haldimand Road 55, on Saturday afternoon.
A woman who was inside the vehicle has been pronounced deceased.
Her name has not been released.