Fatal motorcycle crash in Wellington County

A crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on Friday night just outside Guelph left the motorcycle operator dead, and police underscoring a concerning trend.

The OPP, along with paramedics and firefighters, were called to Highway 7, just west of Wellington Road 32, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. OPP said identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin have been notified. Police also said that no one else involved in the collision was injured.

Officers are still investigating the collision, as the precise cause of the crash is still unknown.

"There was no alcohol involved in the two passenger vehicles involved," explained Cst. Jacob Unger, with the Wellington County OPP.

“Some witness statements gathered did indicate that the driver of the motorcycle might have been possibly drinking, but none of that information has been confirmed yet,” he added.

"ALARMING" TREND

It was just two months ago when the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) called the number of fatalities involving motorcycles “alarming.”

Updated numbers provided to CTV News on Saturday evening show there have been 37 motorcycle fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads so far in 2022.

That compares to 31 for the entire year in 2021.

Investigators say they’re seeing some common factors in crashes involving motorcycles.

"So, there were three main contributing factors for motor cycle collisions and one was loss of control, failing to yield and excessive speeding,” stated Unger.

OPP said they will continue their work on preventing further fatalities, while they continue to work with different community and government partners.

"We continue to take a proactive approach as well, not just through education, but through patrols..trying to encourage proper driving behavior,” Unger said.

“Officers are always on the lookout for speeders and people driving dangerously."

He adds that, at the end of the day, police just want everyone to be able to return home safely.

In the case of Friday night’s crash, police continue their investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.