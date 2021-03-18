Advertisement
Fatal industrial incident under investigation in Brantford
Published Thursday, March 18, 2021 11:13PM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 19, 2021 3:15PM EDT
KITCHENER -- One person is dead following an industrial incident in Brantford.
Brantford police said it happened at 1 Wellington Square on Thursday afternoon.
The company's website shows the building as an eight-storey residential complex.
The Ministry of Labour were called in to investigate and said there were no orders issued.
Officials said the cause of death hasn't been confirmed yet.