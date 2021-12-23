Fatal crash on Highway 24 south of Tillsonburg

KITCHENER -

Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal collision south of Tillsonburg.

A car and SUV collided on Highway 24, between Forestry Farm Road and Quarter Line, before 5 p.m. Thursday.

OPP said the driver and passenger in the car had to be extracted by volunteer firefighters.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP are still determining the cause of the crash.

No word on when the highway will reopen.