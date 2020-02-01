KITCHENER -- A 48-year-old man is dead and a 25-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges following a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle.

Regional police were called to the Dickie Settlement collision in North Dumfries Township around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The cyclist from Cambridge was pronounced dead on the scene.

A Brantford man has been arrested and charged with impaired operating causing death, operation over 80 causing death, and dangerous operation causing death.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnesses the incident to contact them.