

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police are investigating after a family distracted a store clerk and stole a chair worth almost $500 on Monday.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. a family consisting of a father, mother, daughter, and young son attended a store located at Stone Road Mall.

The mother, daughter, and son distracted the employees while the father grabbed a chair valued at $440 and walked out of the store.

The family then left the store and was last seen getting into what is believed to be a black SUV or black pickup truck with a cab on the back.

Police are looking to identify the man in the photo.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.