Family and friends gather for funeral of Six Nations, Ont. man killed in Miami

A final farewell for a life cut short.

A funeral was held Saturday for Dylan Isaacs, the 30-year-old from Six Nations of the Grand River, who was shot and killed on Jan. 7 after travelling to Miami, Florida to see the Buffalo Bills play.

Family and community members gathered for the ceremony and burial in Ohsweken, Ont.

THE SHOOTING

The family told CTV News that after the football game on Jan. 7, Isaacs was bumped by a vehicle and he and his friends went after it. There was a confrontation and Isaacs was shot several times. The shooter fled the scene.

On Tuesday, police in Miami said they’d identified and questioned a suspect in Isaacs’ case. Their name has not been released and police did not release any further information on any possible arrests or charges.

Dylan Isaacs is being remembered as an avid sports fan with a big, bright personality. (Supplied)

HOPE AND HEALING

After receiving the devastating news of Isaacs’ death, the family was focused on bringing his body home from Florida so they could begin the healing process.

On Saturday, a long line of cars with lights blinking trailed behind a hearse which made its way to the family homestead in Ohsweken.

Isaacs, also called Teebz by those closest to him,was buried there after a funeral at the nearby Onondaga Longhouse.

Dylan Isaacs in an undated photo.

The family released a statement which said, in part: “Teebz was one of a kind and if you ever met him, his unique style would have made you want to get to know him better. We’re truly grateful for the outpouring of condolences and the donations to our family.”

Now they wait for justice.

“We are moved by the love to our family from around the world. This would have deeply moved Teebz as his spirit would have done the same,” the statement read.

Isaacs will be remembered as an avid sports fan, with a bright personality and a deep commitment to his community.

Dylan Isaacs as a young boy. His family says he was proud of his Haudenosaunee culture and roots. (Supplied)