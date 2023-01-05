Families picking up the pieces after more than 60 headstones vandalized at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery

“It’s grieving all over again,” says Joe Silvestrin, becoming emotional as he overlooks a row of damaged headstones.

His parents’ tombstones have been toppled and the headstone for his brother, who died in 2015, knocked off its pedestal.

His family’s gravestones are just a handful of the more than 60 that were knocked over or smashed at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Mitchell, Ont. earlier this week.

Police believe the vandalism occurred sometime between Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and Wednesday morning and are looking for a suspect or suspects.

St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Mitchell, Ont. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)

The case has even caught investigators by surprise.

“This is definitely a larger spectrum than we're used to,” says Ontario Provincial Police Const. Kimberly Lyon. “We'll get some minor mischief for the most part but this has definitely hit the community hard. It's heartbreaking.”

It’s so heartbreaking that Joe Silvestrin sees the delayed burial of his wife so he can be interred with her as a silver lining.

“Lucky for her we haven't put her in the ground yet,” he says through tears. “I plan on doing that when I get put in the ground.”

The price to reinstall or restore the headstones is an estimated $50,000 and the cemetery board is unsure of where that money will come from.

“We're waiting on some feedback from insurance companies and the diocese whether we can get some assistance with this,” says Dennis O’Reilly, a board member with the St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery.

It’s a hefty price to pay for work that won’t be bringing loved ones back.

“It’s disgusting. It’s a vile act,” Silvestrin says.

At this time of year, cemetery staff are unsure of how much work can actually be done, making it a very real possibility the grounds could be left in their current state until spring.

For the families left picking up the pieces, it will mean prolonging the process until this painful memory can be put to rest.