Fallout from WRDSB cyber hack continues as students prepare to head back to school
With four days to go until the start of the school year, most students at Waterloo Region District School Board don’t know who their teachers will be and some won’t be able to catch the bus on the first day of school as the board continues to deal with fallout from a cyber hack.
In a message posted to its website Wednesday, the board said it was unable to share classroom and teacher assignments through the platform School-Day as it did in past years.
Instead most students will find out on the first day. The board is asking parents to check their child’s school website for first-day instructions.
The board did not explain why it was unable to access School-Day. But various schools in the district have told families it’s the result of a cyberattack that occurred earlier this summer.
The board has been tight-lipped about the hack it says it discovered earlier this summer, declining all CTV Kitchener’s requests for interviews on the subject.
The board has said employee information, including social insurance numbers was accessed during the breach. Student information was also compromised, but the board has not specified what type of student information.
An email sent to parents at Groh Public School indicated that due to the cyber incident, not all functions in School-Day are working properly.
Last week, the board warned parents while most students will be able to take the bus on the first day, students who have moved in the last three months may not get bus service until Sept. 19 or later.
“Unfortunately the cyber incident that occurred last month at WRDSB has caused a number of delays in our routing. We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause students and families," the board said in a statement last week.
Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region said it’s also dealing with ongoing staffing shortages which may affect some routes.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN ON THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL?
First-day instructions vary by school.
According to Sandowne Public School, classroom teachers will hold a sign with their grade and have class lists in hand. Support staff will also direct kids to classroom doors and help with any questions.
Baden Public School says emails will be sent to families through School-Day, though the principal warns there may be instances where class assignments differ from the email that’s received.
Hespeler Public School has posted a three-page procedures list with a map.
Preston Public School says parents may receive a robo call with information.
Sir Adam Beck Public School says kindergarten families will get an email at 7 a.m. on the first day. Parents of kindergarteners who take the bus are encouraged to put their first name and last initial on their person. Bussed students will be brought to the classroom with the help of older students. Other students will meet staff on the back tarmac to find their class assignments. “It will be chaos but we hope it is joyful chaos,” the school said.
Stanley Park Public School says students can enter at any door and then go to the gym to be sorted into classrooms.
Wellesley Public School will have grade zones where students will be organized and can find out their teachers.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mar-a-Lago search inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothes, gifts, press clippings
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
Should Canada forgive student loans?
Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his administration would be forgiving up to US$20,000 in student loans for low- and middle-income borrowers. The move has sparked debate over whether Canada should do the same, but experts are divided over whether cancelling student debt is the best way to help young Canadians.
B.C. filmmaker killed during altercation with neighbour, RCMP say
Local filmmaker Manbir 'Mani' Amar has been identified as the man killed during an alleged altercation between neighbours in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week.
Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP
Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
A return-to-office showdown is unfolding in Canada and pitting some bosses and workers against each other as the back-to-school season brings with it a renewed push to get employees back into office buildings.
G7 countries agree to cap the price of Russian oil
The West's biggest economies on Friday agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in an attempt to reduce Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine without further stoking global inflation.
Medicine Hat, Alta. police officer found guilty of assault in 'nicky, nicky nine door' prank
A member of the Medicine Hat Police Service has been found guilty of assault after he attacked a youth when someone knocked on the officer's door and ran away.
London
-
Sentencing hearing for body in freezer case
The sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing and stuffing a body in a freezer got underway Friday in St. Thomas. In June, Chad Reu-Waters, 48, was found not guilty of first degree murder but guilty of the lesser charge of second degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in the death of Ashley Pereira.
-
Are you child's non-COVID vaccines up to date before school starts?
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is working to make sure local students are up to date with vaccinations and have handed in the records to prove it.
-
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
Windsor
-
What's open, what's closed Labour Day in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
As summer vacation comes to an end, there are a number of closures to look out for in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this Labour Day.
-
Fifth suspect wanted after assaults posted to social media: Windsor police
Windsor police have identified a fifth suspect wanted in connection with two alleged assaults that were posted to social media earlier this week.
-
Fatal crash involving dirt bike in Chatham-Kent
Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a dirt bike. Around 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the incident on Victoria Road near Gosnell Line.
Barrie
-
5 young teens escape fiery overnight crash, driver charged with impaired
Five teens escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole and burst into flames in Tiny Township.
-
Construction crew arrives to inspect damage at Barrie, Ont. crash site
Crews with the construction contractor, Condrain Group, arrived Thursday to document the damage at the site of a deadly single-vehicle car crash in Barrie, Ont. as the search for answers plagues the victim's loved ones.
-
Angus woman dies in motorcycle collision with SUV
Police and emergency services responded to the call of a serious collision at County Road 10 and Sunnidale-Tosorontio Townline in Clearview shortly after 11:00 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
Hail, thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said Friday.
-
Kirkland Lake teens charged with aggravated assault
After several violent incidents involving teens in northern Ontario this summer, police say two 16-year-olds from Kirkland Lake have been charged after an assault left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
Ottawa
-
Claridge cancels planned Hintonburg highrise
A planned highrise condo tower that would have redefined the Hintonburg skyline has been cancelled.
-
You can relive the TV shows of your childhood in Ottawa
You can explore the history of Mr. Dressup, Polka Dot Door and dozens of other Canadian children's TV shows at the Canadian Museum of History.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
Toronto
-
Ontario senior loses LTC bed due to 'medical absence' rule passed during pandemic
A Richmond Hill senior recovering from a stroke and who lives with dementia has lost her long-term care bed and has been forced back onto the waiting list to re-apply for a room in the system during a hospital stay.
-
Ontario's science table members would have advised against scrapping COVID isolation
Members of Ontario's outgoing science table say they would have advised against the province's decision to scrap COVID-19 isolation requirements if they were consulted on the move.
-
Police release photo of man wanted in driveway repair scam
Peel Regional Police have issued a warrant for a man who allegedly scammed victims out of thousands of dollars in a driveway repair scheme across the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
-
Lawyer challenging Bill 96 asks Quebec to suspend language law over 'uncertainty, confusion' it's creating
Quebec's controversial new language law should be temporarily suspended because it's causing so much 'uncertainty, confusion and tension' among the population, says a lawyer who is challenging the law in court.
-
Quebec election: CAQ admits that family doctor for all Quebecers 'not possible'
The Coalition Avenir Quebec is admitting that all Quebecers are not going to have access to a family doctor.
-
Quebec home sale contracts, mortgage deeds must now be in French
As of Thursday, contracts for home sales in Quebec must be in French as part of language law Bill 96.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic provinces are expected to submit carbon-pricing plans to Ottawa Friday
Friday is the deadline for the four Atlantic provinces to submit their plans to the federal government on how they will price carbon pollution.
-
Police looking for dashcam video related to homicide in East Preston, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP is looking for dashcam video related to an ongoing homicide investigation in East Preston, N.S.
-
Two in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following crash on N.S. highway
Two people are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Halifax Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged for posting intimate images without woman's consent: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 43-year-old man after nude images of a woman were posted online without her consent.
-
Boat crash on Red River sends man to hospital with head injury
The Winnipeg Police Service is reminding boaters to take safety precautions after a crash on the Red River sent a man to the hospital with a head injury.
-
LIVE AT 12:30 PM
LIVE AT 12:30 PM | Manitoba health official to provide COVID-19 vaccine update
A day following the approval from Health Canada for the new Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, Manitoba health officials plan on providing a vaccine update.
Calgary
-
Crews battle house fire in Ogden, Beltline balcony fire
The Calgary Fire Department battled two separate fires just hours apart on Thursday evening.
-
Kicking Horse Canyon project put on hold for Labour Day long weekend
Anyone crossing between Alberta and B.C. for the long weekend will have an easier time as construction crews have hit the 'pause' button on a major project.
-
Medicine Hat, Alta. police officer found guilty of assault in 'nicky, nicky nine door' prank
A member of the Medicine Hat Police Service has been found guilty of assault after he attacked a youth when someone knocked on the officer's door and ran away.
Edmonton
-
3 children hospitalized after fire in north Edmonton
Three children were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in north Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
More cracks found along Valley Line LRT: TransEd
More cracks have been uncovered along Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast LRT, three weeks after it was announced the project would be delayed indefinitely.
-
3 injured hurt in multi-vehicle crash north of Edmonton
A 59-year-old woman was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash north of Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver's housing market sees quiet summer, real estate board says
The latest statistics from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver released Friday revealed the region's housing market continued to see a quiet summer season through August.
-
Suspect who broke into helicopter hangar, stole $30K in gear identified: B.C. RCMP
B.C. Mounties say they've identified a suspect connected to a theft at a helicopter hangar last month.
-
Metro Vancouver sees hottest August on record, parts of B.C. break more temperature records
A dozen more temperature records were broken in B.C. Thursday after Metro Vancouver saw its hottest August ever.