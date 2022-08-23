WRDSB hack will impact buses for some students

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has revealed further details about a hack that saw information stolen from its system earlier this summer.

On Tuesday, the board issued a statement warning parents that some students won’t be able to catch the bus on their first day of school.

“Unfortunately, the cyber incident that occurred last month has impacted Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR). We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause students and families,” the school board said.

The biggest impact will be for students who have moved in the past three months who will have their school bus service start on or after Sept. 19, according to the school board.

The first day of school is Sept. 6. The school board said most students will be able to ride the bus on the first day. Students assigned to taxis will also have a Sept. 6 start date.

Students enrolled in special education programs and students whose routes use small or adapted vehicles will have transportation service begin on Sept. 12.

The school board said this includes the following routes:

All bus routes from 700 to 723

All bus routes from 800 to 862

All bus routes from V01 to V39

All bus routes from W01 to W45

Families can visit the STSWR website after Aug. 29 to find information about what bus route their child is on.