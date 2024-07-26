Second person charged in Meaford homicide investigation

KITCHENER
    An OPP cruiser with the lights flashing - File Image. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) An OPP cruiser with the lights flashing - File Image. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    A second person has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Meaford.

    According to Ontario Provincial Police, 32-year-old Laurel Campbell of Meaford has been charged with accessory after the fact in the death of 25-year-old Emerson Sprung.

    Campbell’s arrest comes four years after Matthew McQuarrie, a 34-year-old from Meaford, was charged with the first-degree murder.

    Sprung was reported missing on May 3, 2020. He was last seen leaving his family residence in Meaford. His remains were located three days later.

    Police are asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact them.

