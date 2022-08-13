WRDSB confirms employee information dating back to 1970 accessed during cyber incident

The main office of the Waterloo Region District School Board is seen on July 21, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener) The main office of the Waterloo Region District School Board is seen on July 21, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver