Fake gun in back of car seat draws Guelph police response

Guelph police are urging residents against having fake firearms after where they could be mistaken for real ones.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Speedvale Avenue East around 2 p.m. Tuesday after someone saw what appeared to be a black handgun in the back seat of a parked car.

The owner of the car was found and it was determined to be a real-looking replica, according to a Guelph police news release.

No charges were laid.

Police note that they will always assume firearms are real until proven otherwise when on a call.

In an image posted online, Guelph police note how similar the real police-issued Glock firearm on the pink background looks compared to a replica firearm on the blue background.