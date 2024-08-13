Explore Waterloo Region aiming to host major Rocket League event

Explore Waterloo Region is trying to attract a major esports event to Kitchener next year.

According to a report going to the Region of Waterloo’s Administration and Finance Committee on Tuesday, the Region of Waterloo has been shortlisted for a major esports tournament in June. Explore Waterloo Region is working to host the BLAST Rocket League North America Major eSport event at The Kitchener Memorial Arena in June 2025.

Explore Waterloo Region is asking the region for support in its bid to host the event. The group is asking the Region of Waterloo to provide a $200,000 grant, if it’s successful with the bid.

The report said the three-day event would attract 8,000 fans daily, 80 per cent of visitors would come from outside the community and would have an economic impact of around $17.7 million dollars. The report said an estimated 10,000 hotel room nights would be booked because of the event.

So far, Explore Waterloo Region has allocated $250,000 and the City of Kitchener put in $90,000. Explore Waterloo Region has also secured an additional $20,000 in sponsorship from RedBull for the event.

The report said Explore Waterloo Region is also looking for provincial funding but does not expect anything until next year. It said esports are not funded the same way other sports are in the province.

The Region of Waterloo Administration and Finance Committee will discuss the grant at a meeting Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.