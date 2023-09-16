‘Everyone wants clean air’: Waterloo parent speaks out over public school board’s addressment of air quality in classrooms

A CR Box workshop hosted at the University of Waterloo. (Submitted: Ryan Tennant) A CR Box workshop hosted at the University of Waterloo. (Submitted: Ryan Tennant)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News