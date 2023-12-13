Erin resident killed in reported farming accident

KITCHENER
    Wellington County OPP are investigating the death of Erin man.

    Police were called to a farm on Eramosa-Garfraxa Townline, between Fourth Line (West Garafraxa) and Wellington Road 26, around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

    The call came in as a person injured in a farming accident.

    OPP, Centre Wellington Fire Rescue and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services were called to the property and a 27-year-old from Erin was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say the Ministry of Labour has not been contacted as it was not employee.

    The Office of the Chief Coroner is investigating.

