KITCHENER -- Scouts Canada has confirmed that an Erin, Ont. man facing several sex-related charges was a volunteer for the organization for a number of years.

The scouting association, which provides programs for young people between the ages of five and 26, confirms that Sean Michael Large was a Scouts Canada volunteer from September 2013 to November 2020.

According to Wellington County OPP, officers began the investigation in late August after a report of a sexual assault and other sex-related offences that took place in Erin in July.

They say that, as a result of the investigation, 41-year-old Large was charged with sexual assault of a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16 and sexual interference.

According to Scouts Canada, Large’s membership was suspended immediately after the Ontario Provincial Police advised them that he was under investigation.

“Scouts Canada holds its volunteers to a very high standard. If a volunteer is found to have breached our safety policies, their membership is terminated,” said Kayleigh Kanoza, director of organizational planning for Scouts Canada in an emailed statement to CTV News.

Peel Paramedics confirmed that the man is an employee there, but that he has been off on a medical leave.

An OPP spokesperson said in an email to CTV News they “can’t speculate if there are more victims,” adding that “the investigation is still very active.”

Large is set to appear in Guelph court at a later date in 2021.