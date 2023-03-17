Eric Amaral’s death in prison deemed not suspicious
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say Eric Amaral’s death at Warkworth Institution is considered not suspicious.
In an email to CTV News Kitchener, a spokesperson for the OPP said the Northumberland OPP detachment is investigating.
On Feb. 28, Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Amarl died in custody while serving his sentence at Warkworth Institution.
“The final determination of the cause of death will be made by the coroner,” Mike Shrider, the regional manager of communications with CSC said in an email to CTV News last month. “CSC does not believe that this particular death is linked to COVID-19; however, this incident is still under investigation, and CSC is reviewing the circumstances.”
Amaral was serving an indeterminate sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of 60-year-old Michael Gibbon.
Amaral admitted to using his crossbow to shoot Gibbon on the morning of Oct. 5, 2015.
He pleaded to second-degree murder.
The court heard that Amaral had been “experimenting” with his crossbow for two weeks in his apartment before he took it to Breithaupt Park. He was about to leave when he saw Gibbon – who he did not know – aimed at him and fired a bolt.
Knowing he had injured the stranger, Amaral admitted that he ran from the scene.
On April 6, 2017, he was sentenced to life in prison with the ability to apply for parole after 14 years.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE @ 3 | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing the Conservatives of launching "horrific, partisan attacks" on former governor general David Johnston.
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say.
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
Mexican president says lack of hugs caused U.S. fentanyl crisis
Mexico's president said Friday that U.S. families were to blame for the fentanyl overdose crisis because they don't hug their kids enough.
RBC expects 'mild' recession in Canada in middle of 2023
Royal Bank of Canada economists are expecting a recession in the Canadian economy during the second and third quarters of the year, according to a report on Canada’s economic outlook that came out this week.
London
-
Second officer injured in Kipps Lane standoff released from hospital
The second officer injured in last weekend’s standoff on Kipps Lane has been released from hospital, London police confirmed on Friday.
-
LIVE @ 3
LIVE @ 3 | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
-
Multi-agency investigation yields nearly $70K in illicit drugs
Five people are facing criminal charges after a multi-agency investigation throughout Grey Bruce yielded nearly $70,000 in illicit drugs.
Windsor
-
Nine replica firearms recovered after standoff in Walkerville
Windsor police recovered nine replica firearms and arrested a suspect after a lengthy standoff at a home in Walkerville.
-
IN PICTURES: St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Windsor-Essex
Many residents and pets were decked out in green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday.
-
Windsor boxer calling for more support to help get to Olympics
A local boxer is calling on more financial support from Boxing Canada to help pay for basic expenses when training and competing on the world stage.
Barrie
-
Investigators lay kidnapping charge in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a Brampton woman with kidnapping in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation.
-
Suspended, impaired driver blows over 3x legal limit after wild ride in Barrie's south end
Police arrested a driver accused of blowing over three times the legal alcohol limit following reckless maneuvers, collisions and concerning behaviour in Barrie.
-
Barrie road crews out filling potholes
It's the time of the year drivers grip the steering wheel a little tighter and try to dodge what seems to be an endless number of potholes.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim of fatal snowmobile crash on Lake Nipissing 'always up for a good time'
CTV News has learned the identity of the 33-year-old victim in the fatal snowmobile crash Tuesday on Lake Nipissing.
-
Northern Ont. woman wins fight to have OHIP pay for surgery to remove excess skin
A review board has ruled that Ontario’s health system should pay for surgery to remove a ring of excess fat and skin a northern Ontario woman was left with following weight loss surgery.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation celebrates mining agreement, water treatment plant
Biigtigong Nishnaabeg -- a northern Ontario First Nation community situated between Wawa and Thunder Bay near Highway 17 – has much to celebrate on a snowy winter Friday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police unions defend use of 'thin blue line' symbol
Ottawa's police unions are standing by officers' use of the 'thin blue line' symbol on hockey jerseys after it sparked backlash, and say those opposed to the symbol are trying to 'push personal agendas' and create division between police and the community.
-
Kingston police say no drones around University District this St. Patrick's Day
Police in Kingston say they’re restricting the airspace around the University District to prevent drones from causing safety issues over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
Toronto
-
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
-
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
-
Judge dismisses Dellen Millard's appeal in father's murder
Ontario's highest court dismissed multiple murderer Dellen Millard's conviction appeal for his father's murder Friday.
Montreal
-
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
-
'Slap in the face': Trans activist targeted by Quebec-funded women's rights group
A transgender activist is speaking out after a Quebec-funded women's rights group targeted her on Twitter, misgendering her repeatedly and calling her a 'violent man.'
-
Deaf Montrealer deplores depleted budget for interpreters for medical appointments
Some deaf Montrealers are now having to go to medical appointments without professional sign language interpreters because the budget for English interpreters has ran out.
Atlantic
-
Lobster giant partially owned by Indigenous bands delivering higher sales and profits
A seafood giant that is half-owned by a coalition of East Coast First Nations is reporting a leap in annual sales, as 2022 revenues rose by $71.6 million compared to the year before.
-
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
-
Sixth person arrested in connection with 2022 murder of Saint John man
The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin David Breau, who was stabbed to death in Saint John, N.B., last summer, has been arrested.
Winnipeg
-
Report says school resource officer program makes students, parents feel 'unsafe and targeted'
A school division in Winnipeg that ended a program bringing police officers into schools has released a report which says the program makes students and parents feel targeted and unsafe.
-
Icy roads prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Winter weather and icy roads have caused highway closures in parts of Manitoba.
-
Patient's death during flight out of Manitoba investigated as 'potential critical incident'
The death of a patient during a flight out of the province for care is being investigated as a potential critical incident.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 3
LIVE @ 3 | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
-
'Clearly he did not have a legally purchased firearm': Smith speaks out amid deaths of Edmonton officers
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she hopes investigators can determine how the suspect who allegedly shot and killed two Edmonton police officers got the gun that was used.
-
Semi driver involved in Calgary hit-and-run that sent woman to hospital found
Calgary police say they've found the driver involved in a hit-and-run that sent a woman to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 3
LIVE @ 3 | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
-
Federal government announces $80M for critical drug initiative in Alberta
The federal government has announced more than $80 million over five years toward the Canadian Critical Drug Initiative in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier 'troubled' by alleged Chinese meddling in Vancouver election, seeks CSIS briefing
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he's “very troubled” by allegations of Chinese interference in Vancouver's municipal elections last year and he's asked Canada's intelligence agency for a briefing.
-
Motive, suspects in B.C. courthouse arson still unconfirmed: RCMP
Mounties are investigating a suspicious overnight blaze that destroyed a courthouse in B.C.'s Interior and injured a firefighter earlier this week.
-
Vancouver hotel apologizes after staff denied Indigenous guest washroom access
A Vancouver hotel has apologized to the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres after staff at the Hyatt Regency blocked an Indigenous guest’s access to a bathroom, causing him to lose control of his bladder in public.