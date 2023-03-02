Environment Canada warns of ‘hazardous’ winter storm heading for southwestern Ontario

Waterloo region residents might want to prepare to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring “heavy snow and strong winds” on Friday.

Environment Canada issued the storm watch Thursday morning, saying 15 to 20 centimetres of snowfall is possible for Waterloo-Wellington.

The national weather agency is warning of significantly reduced visibility due to blowing snow, which may lead to hazardous travel conditions.

Snow is expected to begin late Friday afternoon or early evening and quickly become heavy at times.

Heavy snow in combination with strong easterly winds will create significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions, the weather agency said.

The weather agency attributed the storm to a Texas low, which is expected to bring “heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario.”

Environment Canada noted there remains some uncertainty as to where the heaviest snow will fall.