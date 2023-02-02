Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for Waterloo region and surrounding areas

A blast of cold Arctic air is expected to reach southern Ontario Thursday night, according to Environment Canada.

The agency warns of wind chill values in the minus 30s overnight Thursday and into Friday morning in the Region of Waterloo, Guelph, Erin, Wellington County, Mount Forest, and Arthur.

“After moderating during the day Friday, wind chills may reach minus 30 again Friday night into early Saturday morning,” the alert read.

Environment Canada said risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Officials are advising people to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

A snow squall watch is also in effect for the same areas.

Environment Canada said brief, intense snowfall is expected to develop Thursday afternoon with wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.