    • Emergency water disruption in Waterloo

    Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener on July 24, 2024.
    Some people living in the City of Waterloo may be having trouble with their water.

    In a notice posted online, the city warns of an emergency water disruption along Fischer-Hallman Road between Gatestone Boulevard and Laurelwood Drive.

    They said residents may notice discoloured water or low water pressure for a few hours.

    Some areas may have no water at all.

    The city says the disruption is related to ongoing construction in the area.

    There has been no word on when water will be fully restored.

