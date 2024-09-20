KITCHENER
    Emergency services respond to Cambridge vehicle fire

    By the afternoon, the fire appeared to be extinguished and crews were no longer on scene.
    Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire Friday morning in the area of Samuelson Street in Cambridge.

    According to police, it happened before 8 a.m.

    By 1 p.m., the fire appeared to be extinguished and crews were no longer on scene.

    There were no injuries reported and the fire is not considered suspicious.

    According to social media posts, it happened close to a nearby encampment. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the encampment before the fire was put out.

