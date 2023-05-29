Emergency services on scene at fatal Oxford County crash

A fatal crash has shut down a rural road in Oxford County.

In a tweet posted at 7:47 a.m. Monday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the intersection of Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 is closed.

Police have not released further details about the crash, including if there are any other injuries, but a photo provided to CTV News by a neighbour shows a damaged school bus sitting in a field near the intersection. An air ambulance flies overhead.

As of 11:30 a.m., the road remains closed.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Traffic is being re-routed at Oxford Road 17 and Braemar Sideroad.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.