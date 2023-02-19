Emergency services close part of King Street East in Kitchener for distress call

Regional police have closed King Street East in Kitchener between Riverbank Drive and Stonegate Drive.

On Saturday, police tweeted at 3:15 p.m. about the road closure for an ongoing incident. Police said there is no concern for public safety but are asking people to avoid the area.

Large police presence in the area of King Street and Riverbank Drive in Kitchener for an ongoing incident.



King Street East is closed between Riverbank Drive and Stonegate Drive. Please avoid the area.



There is no concern for public safety.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said emergency services are on scene for an individual in distress.