

Daryl Morris, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – The Region of Waterloo's winter overflow shelter is opening its doors Monday to help get people off the streets.

While the weather has become milder, the region had hoped to have the shelter ready to go much earlier.

The target was originally set for Nov. 1, but staff had some challenges in finding a location. The previous program was run out of the YWCA in a space that's now being used as a classroom.

After making some calls, the region was able to come to an agreement with St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Kitchener. Now, after a few changes, the space is ready to open.

Last winter, between 40 and 50 people were helped each night through the program, but the region says there was never a need for more than 50.

This year, the space is equipped to accommodate 60, a higher number because of a drop-in program at St. Mary's Church that may increase the need.

The region spent $1 million putting people in motel rooms when permanent shelters were full last year. This year's budget: about $400,000.

"It isn't just a matter of cost. The motels are really not ideal," explains community services committee chair Elizabeth Clarke.

"Once we put people in motels we tend to lose touch with them, they tend to be isolated, they aren't getting the types sort of supports we'd like to be able to offer."

The region has also budgeted for about 30 spaces for an overflow shelter in Cambridge.

Staff members are scheduled to be at the Kitchener site every night to help connect those who use the shelter with any services they may need.

The church's central location makes that easier.