Emergency crews respond to house fire in Kitchener
The Kitchener Fire Service and Waterloo Regional Police are currently at the scene of a house fire in Kitchener.
At around 10:35 a.m., multiple police vehicles and two fire trucks could be seen at an address located on Birch Avenue.
Yellow police tape stretched across a side door of the home.
The Kitchener Fire Service and Waterloo Regional Police at the scene of a house fire in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)An unknown number of residents are receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, according to police. It is unknown if residents will be displaced at this time.
Birch Avenue was closed between Union Street and Ash Street but has reopened.
A cause has not been determined.
More details will be provided as they become available.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Downtown Toronto building evacuated amid concerns that it could collapse: Toronto Fire
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
U.S.-Canada border rules: Procedural changes planned in line with law, Ottawa says
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Dinosaur-killing asteroid was likely a giant mudball, study says
A study reveals the chemical makeup of the Chicxulub asteroid that collided with Earth and resulted in the extinction of nearly all dinosaurs 66 million years ago.
BREAKING Appeal Court upholds Jacob Hoggard conviction
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Jack Russell, lead singer of band Great White who was onstage during horrific '03 concert fire, dies
Jack Russell, the lead singer of the bluesy '80s metal band Great White whose hits included 'Once Bitten Twice Shy' and 'Rock Me' and was fronting his band the night 100 people died in a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island, has died. He was 63.
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
What is ketamine, the drug involved in Matthew Perry's death?
The investigation into the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry has led to a sweeping indictment that pulled in five people who prosecutors say contributed to his ketamine overdose in October, including two doctors and a street dealer involved in providing Perry large amounts of the powerful anesthetic.
Boy pleads guilty to murder in stabbing death of 12-year-old girl in Toronto apartment
A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.
Residents of eastern Newfoundland warned to prepare for Hurricane Ernesto
The Canadian Hurricane Centre says Hurricane Ernesto could cause coastal flooding in parts of eastern Newfoundland on Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Fortunate find limits fire damage to London daycare
A staff member detected smoke after returning to a daycare that’s been vacated for renovations.
-
Removal of east London woodlot sparks the ire of city councillors
A developer has sparked the ire of London city councillors after clear-cutting a woodlot in the city’s east end before getting a green light to expand a storage facility on the property.
-
Pertussis increase being reported in Grey-Bruce
In the first seven months of 2024, Grey Bruce Public Health has been notified of 16 confirmed or probable cases of pertussis. Typically, three to four cases of the infection are reported annually.
Windsor
-
Driver under nation-wide ban charged in connection to hit and run: Police
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has charged a man with multiple offences following a hit and run in Amherstburg.
-
U.S.-Canada border rules: Procedural changes planned in line with law, Ottawa says
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
-
$20,000 in cocaine, fentanyl and meth seized
Windsor police have arrested one suspect and seized over $20,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Man accused of assaulting doctor, threatening nurse after crash on Hwy 400
A man from Elmvale faces several criminal charges following a multi-vehicle collision in Tay Township earlier this week.
-
Man at centre of Elnaz Hajtamiri murder case seeks another chance at bail
The man at the centre of the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction and murder investigation wants another chance at bail after having spent the last two years behind bars.
Northern Ontario
-
CN begins repairs after railway bridge collapse in northern Ontario
Work has begun to repair a northern Ontario railway bridge that collapsed Wednesday and to clean up the subsequent oil spill.
-
Sudbury police arrest suspected impaired driver who stole truck crashed downtown
A 29-year-old man is in Sudbury jail Friday morning after stealing a pickup truck in Lively and leading police on a chase that ended with a crash downtown.
-
Toronto man fined $8,500 for shooting at a moose in the middle of the road
A Toronto man has been fined for firing a high-powered rifle at a bull moose he spotted on the road in northwestern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor says he won't participate in events organized by Capital Pride following pro-Palestinian statement
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
-
Eastern Ontario driver, passenger facing charges after making U-turn at RIDE stop
A driver, 60, and a passenger, 44, from eastern Ontario are facing dozens of charges after being stopped during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program enforcement stop Wednesday on Highway 15, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith announces resignation 'effective immediately'
Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith has announced that he is resigning “effective immediately.”
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Appeal Court upholds Jacob Hoggard conviction
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith announces resignation 'effective immediately'
Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith has announced that he is resigning “effective immediately.”
-
Downtown Toronto building evacuated amid concerns that it could collapse: Toronto Fire
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
Montreal
-
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
-
Quebec teacher shortage: 5,704 positions need to be filled, minister says
With just a few days to go before the start of the new school year, Education Minister Bernard Drainville announced on Friday that there are still 5,704 teaching positions to be filled.
-
Man charged in West Island shootout renounces right to bail hearing
The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Water-main break in Montreal affecting CTV Atlantic
A massive water-main break and subsequent flooding in Montreal is causing a significant disruption at multiple Bell Media properties, including CTV Atlantic.
-
RCMP investigating after Sydney man killed in motorcycle crash
The RCMP is investigating after a 62-year-old Sydney man was killed in a motorcycle crash near St. Peter’s on Thursday.
-
Halifax lifts water advisories for 2 beaches
The Halifax Regional Municipality has lifted water quality advisories at two beaches, but three spots remain under restrictions.
Winnipeg
-
Much of Manitoba under air quality advisory
Wildfire smoke is expected to cover much of Manitoba on Friday, prompting an air quality warning for most communities, including Winnipeg.
-
Second London Drugs coming to Winnipeg, set to open in Polo Park
A second London Drugs will be coming to Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba increasing security rebate funding
The Manitoba government is increasing funding for its security rebate program by $1.5 million.
Calgary
-
12-year-old girl assaulted at Calgary park, suspect sought by police
Calgary police are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl at the Prairie Winds Park earlier this week.
-
Jasper residents begin to return home Friday morning
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Cooler and wet start to the weekend, return to mid-20s early next week
Scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled through much of Alberta overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Jasper residents begin to return home Friday morning
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
-
Edmonton's funicular closed until next week due to 'mechanical issue'
The funicular in Edmonton's river valley is closed because of a mechanical issue, the city said on Thursday.
-
Alberta premier says legislation on school pronouns coming after September
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will introduce legislation on pronouns in schools after classes begin in September.
Vancouver
-
Mounties seize 1.5 kg of fentanyl from stolen vehicle in Metro Vancouver
Police responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a Metro Vancouver parking garage last week seized a cache of stolen goods, weapons and drugs from the vehicle, including 1.5 kilograms of purple fentanyl, authorities announced Friday.
-
Tenant advocate decries ruling that let B.C. landlord hike rent 27% after interest rates rose
Lawyer Rob Patterson says the phones at B.C.'s Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre never stop ringing — but he worries a decision allowing a landlord to impose a 27 per cent rent increase will fuel even more demand for its services.
-
Demolition underway for East Vancouver building burned in 3 fires
Crews have begun demolishing an apartment building in East Vancouver that was damaged in a series of fires beginning last summer.