Emergency crews respond to house fire in Kitchener

The Kitchener Fire Service and Waterloo Regional Police are currently at the scene of a house fire in Kitchener.

At around 10:35 a.m., multiple police vehicles and two fire trucks could be seen at an address located on Birch Avenue.

Yellow police tape stretched across a side door of the home.

The Kitchener Fire Service and Waterloo Regional Police at the scene of a house fire in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)An unknown number of residents are receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, according to police. It is unknown if residents will be displaced at this time.

Birch Avenue was closed between Union Street and Ash Street but has reopened.

A cause has not been determined.

More details will be provided as they become available.