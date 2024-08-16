KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Emergency crews respond to house fire in Kitchener

    The Kitchener Fire Service and Waterloo Regional Police at the scene of a house fire in Kitchener on August 16, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) The Kitchener Fire Service and Waterloo Regional Police at the scene of a house fire in Kitchener on August 16, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
    Share

    The Kitchener Fire Service and Waterloo Regional Police are currently at the scene of a house fire in Kitchener.

    At around 10:35 a.m., multiple police vehicles and two fire trucks could be seen at an address located on Birch Avenue.

    Yellow police tape stretched across a side door of the home.

    The Kitchener Fire Service and Waterloo Regional Police at the scene of a house fire in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)An unknown number of residents are receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, according to police. It is unknown if residents will be displaced at this time.

    Birch Avenue was closed between Union Street and Ash Street but has reopened.

    A cause has not been determined.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What is ketamine, the drug involved in Matthew Perry's death?

    The investigation into the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry has led to a sweeping indictment that pulled in five people who prosecutors say contributed to his ketamine overdose in October, including two doctors and a street dealer involved in providing Perry large amounts of the powerful anesthetic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News