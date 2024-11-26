KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Teaching models and trailer stolen from Conestoga College

    (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener) (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Guelph police are looking for a trailer stolen from Conestoga College’s Guelph campus.

    Guelph Police Service was told of the theft on Monday afternoon, but investigators said the trailer was taken from the Speedvale Avenue West campus just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

    The black enclosed trailer has ‘Conestoga College Motive Power’ written on the outside. It contained several cut-away models that are used for teaching.

    The trailer and its contents are worth approximately $35,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole

    Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News