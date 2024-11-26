Teaching models and trailer stolen from Conestoga College

Guelph police are looking for a trailer stolen from Conestoga College’s Guelph campus.

Guelph Police Service was told of the theft on Monday afternoon, but investigators said the trailer was taken from the Speedvale Avenue West campus just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

The black enclosed trailer has ‘Conestoga College Motive Power’ written on the outside. It contained several cut-away models that are used for teaching.

The trailer and its contents are worth approximately $35,000.