“Elmira We Are Local campaign set to launch”

The new Elmira We Are Local campaign is set to launch this week in lieu of the traditional Maple Syrup Festival.

The initiative is scheduled to begin on Thursday and run through April 3, aiming to encourage support for local businesses in Elmira and the surrounding area. The campaign will highlight maple-themed products from Elmira businesses while also offering different deals.

The Maple Syrup Festival was tentatively set for April 2, 2022, but was cancelled due to uncertainty around public health restrictions.

A partnership with the Elmira Business Improvement Association was announced in February, to launch the buy local campaign for 2022.