Elmira student injured during school incident involving BB gun
Elmira District Secondary School is pictured on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -
A 15-year-old has been arrested after an incident at Elmira District Secondary School left another student injured.
According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, they received a call around 2:35 p.m. Monday from staff members.
They reported a physical altercation involving a firearm.
Police said a male student was confronted after class by another male who allegedly had a gun.
They later determined that it was a BB gun.
A 15-year-old student was charged with pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police say the other student had non-life threatening injuries.
