Elmira student injured during school incident involving BB gun

KITCHENER -

A 15-year-old has been arrested after an incident at Elmira District Secondary School left another student injured.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, they received a call around 2:35 p.m. Monday from staff members.

They reported a physical altercation involving a firearm.

Police said a male student was confronted after class by another male who allegedly had a gun.

They later determined that it was a BB gun.

A 15-year-old student was charged with pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the other student had non-life threatening injuries.