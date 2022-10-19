Elmira high school under brief hold and secure Wednesday

Elmira District High School was briefly placed in a hold and secure on Wednesday.

On Twitter, the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) tweeted just after 3 p.m. that it was in a hold and secure at the direction of the Waterloo regional police.

Roughly 30 minutes later, the school board wrote an update saying the hold and secure had been lifted.

During the incident, the school board asked parents and caregivers of students to refrain from calling the school during a hold and secure as the staff's main priority is to keep our students safe.

This is the second school this week in the school board’s district to be placed in a hold and secure.