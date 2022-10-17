Hold and secure lifted at Waterloo school, investigation is ongoing

The hold and secure at Waterloo Collegiate Institute in Waterloo has been lifted, according to Waterloo regional police.

On Monday, police placed a hold and secure on the school around 2 p.m.

The hold and secure was lifted roughly an hour and a half later around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the hold and secure was put in place as a safety precaution while Waterloo regional police investigated a “threat about a potential altercation.”

A Tweet from police around 2:45 p.m. on Monday said: “police are investigating a threat about a potential altercation at WCI. There will be an increased police presence. There is no incident at the school at this time. The school has gone into a hold and secure as a safety precaution while police investigate.”

At the time, the Waterloo Region District School Board said they placed the school on a hold and release at the direction of police.

During the hold and secure, the school board asked parents and caregivers of students attending the school to refrain from calling the school as the staff’s main priority is to keep the students safe.