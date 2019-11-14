

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – An elderly person has died after being hurt in a break and enter in Paris, Ont. last month.

Police say they responded to a 911 call reporting a break-in in progress on Oct. 27 at about 2:20 a.m.

An elderly couple living at the home were attacked and sustained injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

On Nov. 11, one of the victims passed away. Police have not identified the person.

During the arrest of an 18-year-old male suspect, a Brant County OPP officer was also injured.

The accused, who hasn't been named, has been charged with aggravated assault and a number of other offences.

It's not known if there's any connection between the suspect and the victims.

The accused is still in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brant County OPP or their nearest police authority.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.